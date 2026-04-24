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CeCe Winans Told Todd Dulaney’s Business

Published on April 24, 2026

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CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival
Source: CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival / CeCe Winans Headlines at Indiana State Fair Gospel Music Festival

There is something special happening with CeCe Winans and her new release, More Than This. It is not just another song, it feels like a moment of pure worship captured in real time.

In a recent conversation with Darlene McCoy, CeCe shared the heart behind how the song came to life, and it is the kind of story that makes you appreciate the music even more. She revealed that Todd Dulaney reached out to her personally and said he had something special he wanted her to hear. Not long after, the two found themselves sitting at the piano together.

That is when it happened.

Todd began to play and sing the very first line, and before the song could even fully unfold, CeCe said her hands went straight up in the air. Right there in that moment, she knew. No overthinking and no second guessing. Just a deep spiritual confirmation that this was more than just a good song. It was something powerful.

And honestly, that reaction says everything about who CeCe Winans is.

At her core, she is not just an artist, she is a worshipper. That authenticity is what has carried her music across generations and continues to resonate with listeners around the world. More Than This reflects that same heart. It is simple, it is honest, and it connects directly to the soul.

The beauty of the song is not in how complex it is, but in how real it feels. It speaks to anyone who has ever had a moment with God where nothing else mattered.

And if CeCe’s first reaction is any indication, this song is not just being heard, it is being felt.

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