Q Parker & Jai Vaughn – Get Better

Q Parker and Jai Vaughn formed a modern Bebe & Cece-style duo after discovering their chemistry.

'Get Better' encourages listeners to guard their minds and keep declaring better days ahead.

The duo's gospel roots and friendship add authenticity to their inspirational R&B collaboration.

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A New Duo Debuts “Get Better”

On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Grammy‑winning R&B icon Q Parker and Dove‑nominated writer and artist Jai Vaughn stop by to debut their new single, “Get Better.” Erica first discovers the collab after seeing a clip of them singing together on Instagram, and she immediately loves the blend. As a result, the song receives an exclusive premiere on the show. It introduces listeners to a male‑female duo with strong vocals, honest lyrics, and deep faith roots.

Chasing A Modern Bebe & Cece Vibe

During the conversation, Q Parker shares that he has spent years trying to form a modern Bebe & Cece style duo. He even asks Jai to help him find the right male‑female pairing. However, that search ends the day they record “Get Better.” When they finish the song, both artists look at each other and realize they have found what they were looking for in each other. From that moment, the Q Parker and Jai partnership is born.

A Declaration For The Messy Middle

Jai describes “Get Better” as a bold declaration for people stuck in “the messiness of the middle.” At the beginning of a trial, many people have strong faith and fresh hope. Over time, though, a year or two can pass and it can feel like God still has not moved. In that middle space, it is easy to lose heart. Therefore, Jai says the song calls listeners to guard their minds, reject “stinking thinking,” and keep declaring that things will get better, no matter how bad it feels right now.

R&B Legacy, Church Roots, And Giving It Back To God

Many listeners know Q Parker from nearly 30 years in mainstream R&B and hip‑hop. On the show, however, he reminds everyone that he was raised in church and grew up Church of God in Christ. Because of that foundation, his relationship with God has always been solid, even while his career moved into R&B. Now, any time he can lend his voice and pen to gospel or inspirational music, he jumps at the chance. Working with Jai, another CoGIC pastor’s kid, makes this collaboration feel even more authentic and personal.

Real Friendship, Real Worship, Real Booking Info

Jai and Q stress that their partnership is not just a label idea. Instead, they are real friends who genuinely love God. Beyond the single, they have traveled together to lead worship and minister in churches, which proves the chemistry is real. They also shout out producer Teddy P and invite listeners to follow them online at itsqparker.com and jaivaughn.com. Finally, they share that churches and promoters can book them together at bookqandjai@gmail.com. Erica closes the segment by urging fans to download “Get Better” and let the song speak healing and hope over their lives.

Q Parker & Jai Vaughn – Get Better was originally published on getuperica.com