B-Side Bangers: Michael Jackson

Michael Ochs Archives

Once again, the world is captivated with both praise and uproar alike, all at the mention of one superstar name: Michael Jackson.

With the recent release of his new biopic, Michael, the late King of Pop is once again at the forefront of culture almost two decades after his untimely passing on June 25, 2009. Much like in life, his legacy has held up strong in the time since amidst the good (2014’s Xscape LP), the bad (2019’s Leaving Neverland doc) and the downright ugly (2017’s axed episode of Urban Myths with Joseph Fiennes playing MJ). With the 2026 film already breaking box office records, a sequel just waiting to be confirmed and Michael himself currently sitting atop Forbes‘ Highest-Earning Dead Celebrities list with 2025 posthumous income estimated at $105 million, let’s just say the “Michaelmania” is back like it never left.

The past few days specifically have felt like one big tribute to his memory for many fans across the globe, with lots of his classic hits playing on the radio and music videos being shared in clips across all social media platforms. It’s for that reason and so many more that we decided to explore some of the deep cuts of his extensive career in a special B-Side Bangers to close out our month-long “Michael Mondays” celebration with.

There’s even a new video that was just released for his 1983 smash, “Human Nature”!

RELATED: B-Side Bangers – Janet Jackson

B-Side Bangers – The Jackson 5/The Jacksons

B-Side Bangers – Quincy Jones

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A musician like Michael Jackson transcends time, particular given his long trajectory in the game starting from the ripe age of six singing lead in The Jackson 5 well into those very last days as a 50-year-old man — he died a mere 18 days before his planned This Is It comeback tour was scheduled to begin. From the group to his solo work, there is just something truly amazing about the way MJ’s voice matures before our very eyes without ever losing that signature soothing tone that helped him evolve from an R&B prodigy into a worldwide icon. It might seem like an oxymoron to say “MJ deep cut” when every song he’s touched feels like gold — Thriller essentially is an album of number ones! — but there’s definitely a few rare gems and often overlooked classics in his catalogue.

Even in 2026, his musical imprint finds a way to continue through the recent success of MJ the Musical. Since opening in 2022, the Broadway show based on his life and greatest hits has grossed more than 265 million dollars, garnered multiple Tony Awards and the cast album even received a GRAMMY nomination for “Best Musical Theater Album.”

We will never forget Michael Jackson and the music he gave us for any and all occasions. As you remember the times with the rest of the world, enjoy these rarities that will hopefully make you hear The King Of Pop from a whole new perspective. Collaborations with The Notorious B.I.G. and Stevie Wonder? Scat-rapping over a rock-tinged Isley Brothers sample? The original reference song for “Thriller” with a whole new song title and chorus?! There was nothing MJ couldn’t do!

Does the King Of Pop have any songs you haven’t discovered yet? Peep our list below of “B-Side Bangers” by the late great Michael Jackson and find out:

“Wings Of My Love” (1972)

Album: Got to Be There