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Stutzman Recounts Moments After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner

Stutzman Recounts Moments After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner

Stutzman said people immediately dropped to the floor and took cover under tables.

Published on April 28, 2026

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Congressional Lawmakers Continue Budget Reconciliation Process On The Hill
Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS –An Indiana lawmaker is describing the moment gunfire broke out during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

Marlin Stutzman, an Indiana congressman, told WISH-TV he was seated near the back of the room when he heard four loud gunshots. He said President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had just taken their seats at the time.

Stutzman said people immediately dropped to the floor and took cover under tables as the room reacted to the sound of gunfire.

“I just remember these four loud gunshots. I knew immediately that those were gunshots,” he said, adding that he made sure the people sitting near him were safely under cover.

He said a security detail for Abe Hamadeh helped guide him and others out of the area once it was safe to move.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Allen, is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Stutzman also raised concerns about security at the hotel, saying guests were able to enter with minimal screening.

“We just walked in and showed our little cardboard invitation,” he said, noting that some guests said their bags were not searched.

Stutzman Recounts Moments After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner was originally published on wibc.com

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