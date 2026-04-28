IDOC to Pay $1.2M Following Lawsuits Over Prison Conditions

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — The ACLU of Indiana has finalized a series of settlements totaling more than $1.2 million following a five-year legal battle over abusive conditions at the Miami Correctional Facility.

The settlements resolve 31 separate lawsuits filed against the Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC). The litigation exposed a pattern of sensory deprivation and physical danger within the prison’s restrictive housing units, where incarcerated individuals were held in “near-total darkness” for months at a time.

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According to the lawsuits, windows in several cells were covered with metal sheets, and light fixtures were non-functional. The ACLU documented cases where:

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Inmates were trapped in darkness so thick they could not navigate their cells.

Live electrical wires angled from ceilings, frequently shocking individuals as they moved around in the dark.

Placement in these conditions lasted for months with little to no time allowed outside the cells.

The extreme environment led to severe psychological trauma, including hallucinations, panic attacks, and instances of self-harm. One corrections expert cited in the litigation stated he had never seen such a “blatant and systematic application of isolation and sensory deprivation” in his career.

Constitutional Rights and Accountability

The legal battle began in early 2021 with a single case filed on behalf of Jeremy Blanchard. His story triggered a wave of similar reports from other incarcerated individuals, eventually leading to the 31 finalized settlements.

For the ACLU, the $1.2 million payment is more than just compensation; it is a formal challenge to the violation of the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits cruel and unusual punishment.

“These settlements bring some measure of justice to people who have endured horrific abuse at Miami Correctional Facility,” said Ken Falk, Legal Director at the ACLU of Indiana. “The Eighth Amendment protects people in state custody from cruel and unconstitutional conditions, and our clients showed enormous courage in coming forward with their experiences.”

While the IDOC has not released an official statement on the finalized deal, the ACLU maintains that the bravery of these 31 individuals has set a precedent. The organization plans to continue monitoring the facility to ensure these “sensory deprivation” tactics and dangerous cell conditions are permanently abolished.

IDOC to Pay $1.2M Following Lawsuits Over Prison Conditions was originally published on wibc.com