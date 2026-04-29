Trump And His Supporters Whine About Violent Political Rhetoric

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The second we began seeing headlines about an alleged gunman who breached security points at the Hilton Hotel where President Donald Trump and his Cabinet members were attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, we all should have known that the administration and the rest of the MAGA world would be all over media and social media, blaming “far-left rhetoric” for another attack on the president and, by extension, conservatives everywhere.

The same thing happened after white Christian nationalist bigot Charlie Kirk was shot and killed, allegedly, by some other white guy, who MAGA minions panned as a leftist with minimal, highly questionable evidence, the lack of which didn’t stop Trump, his administration, prominent Republican politicians and right-wing media talking heads from declaring that out-of-control leftist rhetoric was placing poor, innocent conservatives in danger.

And the reality was the same then as it is now: the far-right is statistically responsible for far more political violence, MAGAts are guilty of dishing out all the same extreme rhetoric that they are complaining about receiving, and, of course, it’s not really extreme rhetoric when most of it is demonstrably true.

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Take, for example, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who, on Monday, blamed what she described as a “left-wing cult of hatred” for the incident at the Hilton, which, by all reports, resulted in no injuries, along with political violence across the nation.

“Those who constantly falsely label and slander the president as a fascist, as a threat to democracy, and compare him to Hitler to score political points are fueling this kind of violence,” Leavitt said during a Monday press conference.

Now, a lot of people noted online that the first public figure to compare Trump to Adolf Hitler was none other than Vice President JD Vance, who had much different views regarding Trump during his first term in 2016.

Honestly, though, there’s a better point to make — one we don’t need to go back a full decade to substantiate. In fact, we could go back just six months for a question Leavitt would need to answer before even fixing her mouth to be self-righteous about anyone else’s political rhetoric:

This you?

“The Democrat Party’s main constituency is made up of Hamas terrorists, illegal aliens, and violent criminals,” Leavitt told Fox News in October of last year.

This is the woman who speaks for the president of the United States, accusing up to half the adult U.S. populace of being, not even Hamas supporters, but Hamas terrorists, and “violent criminals.” And then the rest is just her joining the rest of the MAGA propagandists in lying about undocumented migrants voting in U.S. elections.

Leavitt, of course, is far from the only Republican who is ignoring both reality and her own hypocrisy in favor of a narrative that claims leftist insults are acting along in starting a civil war in the U.S. Members of the GOP and right-wing podcasters are also joining that chorus line, and Trump himself said during his interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes that “the hate speech of the Democrats … is very dangerous.”

And of all people, he really has some nerve.

There’s a reason both Trump presidencies have seen upticks in hate crimes committed against various marginalized groups, which hasn’t stopped the president from repeatedly denigrating entire ethnic groups like Somalis and Haitians, or from repeatedly claiming Black and brown migrants are genetically inferior to, well — let’s just say he’s always talking to other white people when he makes such statements.

In fact, I wrote about all of this before in response to the blanket diagnosis of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” that MAGA cultists have used to shield themselves from the reality that is clear and obvious to everyone else:

MAGA supporters are right about one thing: Trump Derangement Syndrome is real.

Likewise, he’s not being called a rapist and pedophile out of thin air. As I wrote previously: “he’s an adjudicated rapist, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, is reportedly named in the Epstein files more than a million times, including an allegation by a woman who claims he assaulted her when she was 13. He has openly bragged about grabbing women by their genitals without consent, has boasted about walking into the dressing rooms of teenage girls, has made multiple lewd comments about his own daughters, and, at the age of 46, told a pre-teen that he would be dating her in 10 years.”

And that’s the rub…

There seems to be this expectation that Democrats, leftists and the rest of the world join delusional MAGA supporters in ignoring what’s right in front of us. While Trump’s DOJ is out here deleting its own data that showed right-wing extremists commit the most political violence in the U.S. — and while the president’s social media feed continues to be a round-the-clock display of extreme rhetoric aimed at political rivals, comedians, religious leaders and entire Middle Eastern civilizations —we’re all supposed to tone down our anti-Trump rhetoric, and not say about the president what is observably true, just to avoid largely theoretical anti-Trump and anti-conservative violence.

Yeah — I thinks TF not!

SEE ALSO:

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Trump And His Supporters Whine About Violent Political Rhetoric was originally published on newsone.com