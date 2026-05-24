High blood pressure affects over 58% of Black adults, yet only 20% have it under control.

Checking blood pressure regularly and making lifestyle changes like diet and exercise can significantly improve heart health.

Extremely high blood pressure readings require immediate medical attention to prevent life-threatening complications.

Understanding High Blood Pressure:

Key Facts for Black Communities

High blood pressure remains the leading preventable risk factor for heart disease and stroke, yet nearly half of all U.S. adults are living with the condition — many without even realizing it. In response, the American Heart Association is encouraging individuals and families to take proactive steps toward better heart health through awareness, regular monitoring, and healthy lifestyle habits.

According to the Association, approximately 47.3% of U.S. adults currently have high blood pressure, with the burden disproportionately impacting Black communities. Among non-Hispanic Black adults, high blood pressure affects 58.3% of men and 59.2% of women, making it one of the highest prevalence rates worldwide. Despite widespread awareness, only about one in five Black adults with hypertension have their condition under control.

The consequences are devastating. In 2023 alone, cardiovascular conditions linked to uncontrolled high blood pressure claimed the lives of more than 119,000 Black Americans. Health experts continue to stress that managing blood pressure is one of the most effective ways to reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other life-threatening complications.

“Heart health is intensely personal, and scientific research shows us that one of the most important things you can do to be heart healthy is to manage your blood pressure,” said Keith C. Ferdinand, chair in preventative cardiology at Tulane University School of Medicine and volunteer co-vice chair of the writing committee for the Association’s 2025 high blood pressure guidelines. “When you have high blood pressure, it’s not just a number on a chart — it’s your future at stake; it’s your ability to stay present for the people you love. The good news is: managing your blood pressure is not that hard. The first step is awareness.”

The American Heart Association recommends that adults know their numbers by checking their blood pressure regularly, whether during routine doctor visits, with an at-home monitor, or at pharmacy kiosks. Current guidelines define normal blood pressure as a systolic reading below 120 and a diastolic reading below 80.

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Health experts also warn that extremely high readings can become life-threatening. Individuals with a systolic pressure above 180 or a diastolic pressure above 120 — especially when accompanied by symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, numbness, weakness, vision changes, or difficulty speaking — should seek emergency medical attention immediately.

The Association emphasizes that simple lifestyle changes can significantly improve heart health and blood pressure management. Their “Life’s Essential 8™” framework encourages healthy habits including eating nutritious foods, staying physically active, quitting tobacco and nicotine, getting quality sleep, maintaining a healthy weight, and managing cholesterol, blood sugar, and blood pressure levels.

For some individuals, lifestyle changes alone may not be enough. In those cases, doctors may recommend medications to help control blood pressure safely and effectively as part of a personalized treatment plan.

For more information about heart health and managing blood pressure, visit American Heart Association.