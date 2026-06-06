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KIRK FRANKLIN ﻿ ﻿SET TO HOST THE 41ST Stellars

41st Stellar Awards August 15th in Charlotte NC

Published on June 6, 2026

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  • The Stellar Awards honor the year's top gospel artists, songwriters, and visionaries.
  • The 3-day Stellar Plus Experience will feature master classes, performances, and more.
  • The Stellar Awards Pre-Show and Gospel Radio Awards will take place on Aug 14.

THE STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS SET TO CELEBRATE

ITS 41ST YEAR IN QUEEN CITY – CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA

AT THE SPECTRUM CENTER ON AUGUST 15TH

45X STELLAR AWARD WINNER & 20X GRAMMY WINNER

KIRK FRANKLIN ﻿
﻿SET TO HOST THE 41ST GREATEST NIGHT IN GOSPEL MUSIC

John P. Kee and Kim Person Tie for Top Nominations with 7;

Tasha Cobbs Leonard and JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise ﻿
﻿Tie with 6 Nominations;

﻿Jekalyn Carr, Lisa Knowles Smith & The Brown Singers ﻿
﻿and Vincent Bohanan & SOV Tie with 5 Nominations

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Kirk Franklin, ship church, Griff, Darlene McCoy, Damon Little, Big Al Cherry, Dennys, Sybil Wilks

 Central City Productions proudly announces the nominees for the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards. across 31 categories (+ 6 Gospel Radio categories), honoring the year’s best and brightest in gospel music. The awards ceremony will be taped live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, August 15, 2026. Returning for another unforgettable evening of inspiration and celebration, the 2026 show is set to be hosted by Kirk Franklin; and feature electrifying performances, heartfelt tributes, and special honors recognizing gospel legends and rising stars alike, all under the theme “Feels Like Home.” Tickets are available now by visiting StellarAwards.com or by visiting Ticketmaster.

Don Jackson, Founder of the Stellar Awards and Chairman of Central City Productions, Inc. commented, “As we celebrate the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, we are reminded that gospel music continues to be one of the most powerful forces for inspiration, healing, and hope in our communities. For more than four decades, the Stellar Awards have honored the artists, songwriters, musicians, and visionaries whose faith-filled contributions have shaped culture and touched lives around the world. As we begin this new chapter, we proudly celebrate the enduring legacy of gospel music while embracing the next generation of voices who will carry its message forward for years to come.”

“It is truly an honor to return as host of the 41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards. For more than four decades, the Stellar Awards have celebrated the artists, songwriters, musicians, and leaders who continue to use gospel music to inspire, heal, and bring people closer to God. Every year, this stage reminds us of the incredible power of faith, community, and music to impact lives around the world. I’m excited to join the gospel music family in Charlotte as we celebrate another historic year of excellence, innovation, and ministry through song,” shares Kirk Franklin.

Stellar Awards

Adding to the excitement, August 12th – August 15th, this year’s Stellar Awards is part of the STELLAR PLUS EXPERIENCE, a three-day fun-filled extravaganza centered around the flagship show. STELLAR PLUS will feature Master Classes, Unplugged performances, a Songwriters Symposium, Fitness Zone, Comedy Experience, Vendor Marketplace. For more information on Stellar Plus Events visit stellarplusexperience.com

The Stellar Awards Pre-Show and Gospel Radio Awards will feature an evening of dynamic performances and presentations of the non-televised awards – all set to take place Friday, August 14th at the Carolina Theatre (Charlotte, NC). Tickets will be available to the general public, with the official on-sale date to be announced soon.

The Stellar Awards Pre-Show and Gospel Radio Awards will feature an evening of dynamic performances and presentations of the non-televised awards – all set to take place Friday, August 14th at the Carolina Theatre (Charlotte, NC). Tickets will be available to the general public, with the official on-sale date to be announced soon.

The 41st Stellar Gospel Music Awards show is Executive Produced by Don Jackson with Jennifer J. Jackson serving as Producer and Executive in Charge of Production; Michael A. Johnson as Producer and Director, Erin Johnson as Talent Producer, and Daniel Moore as Music Director.

This year’s Stellar Awards is presented by Procter & Gamble, Chevrolet, Walmart, Johnson & Johnson and AT&T

41st Stellar Awards taping tickets are available now at stellarawards.com. A full list of the 41st annual nominees can be found on the official Stellar Awards website. For more information, please visit stellarawards.com and join the conversation using the hashtag #TheStellars.

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