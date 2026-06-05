Source: Michael Patton / Michael Patton Photography

Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert Returns For 30th Anniversary Celebration

Praise Indy listeners, mark your calendars!

The Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert is officially returning for its 30th anniversary, bringing together some of gospel music’s most beloved artists for a full day of worship, praise, and inspiration.

The annual event will take place on Sunday, August 23, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

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Leading this year’s celebration is gospel powerhouse Tasha Cobbs Leonard, who will headline the evening at 7 p.m. Known for worship anthems like “Break Every Chain,” “For Your Glory,” and “You Know My Name,” Cobbs Leonard has become one of the most influential voices in contemporary gospel music.

The lineup will also feature performances from:

Randy Weston & Judah Band

Demetrius West & JP

Stevard Stiles III

Andy & New Mercy

D.K. Pope

Angela Amos

Anthony Merriweather & New Revelation Dance Ministry

Judi Moore & The Celebration Choir

James Andrews & Total New Beginning

Fourth Harmony

Carlton Amos

Mount Pleasant Church

And more

The event will also feature local hosts and special guests from across Indiana’s gospel community, making it one of the largest faith-based gatherings of the Indiana State Fair season.

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For three decades, the Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert has brought together families, churches, choirs, and music lovers for an unforgettable experience of worship and fellowship.

This year’s milestone celebration promises to continue that tradition while honoring the event’s rich history and impact throughout the community.

Will you be attending this year’s Indiana State Fair Gospel Concert? Let us know which artist you’re most excited to see.