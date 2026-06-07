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Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

SNLG Song of the Night

Published on June 6, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • The Rev. Milton Brunson was a pioneering gospel music leader, pastor, and founder of the legendary Thompson Community Singers
  • Established in Chicago in 1948, the choir became a launching pad for numerous gospel stars and helped shape modern choir music for generations.
  • Brunson served as pastor of Christ Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and was a respected radio personality in Chicago

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Black Music month Salutes Rev. Milton Brunson & The Thompson Community Choir

Reverend Milton Brunson’s brief biography

The Rev. Milton Brunson was a pioneering gospel music leader, pastor, and founder of the legendary Thompson Community Singers, one of the nation’s first and most influential community gospel choirs. Established in Chicago in 1948, the choir became a launching pad for numerous gospel stars and helped shape modern choir music for generations.

Under Brunson’s leadership, the Thompson Community Singers earned widespread acclaim, producing multiple Billboard No. 1 albums, receiving Grammy nominations, and winning a Grammy Award in 1995 for Through God’s Eyes. Their signature songs, including “I’ll Trade a Lifetime,” “Available to You,” and “Safe in His Arms,” became staples in churches across America.

In addition to his musical contributions, Brunson served as pastor of Christ Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and was a respected radio personality in Chicago. His legacy continues to inspire gospel artists and choirs worldwide. Brunson passed away on April 1, 1997, at the age of 67.

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