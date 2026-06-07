McClurkin's final album 'FINALLY' set for summer release, marking end of recording career

Reunion concert features performances by McClurkin, his former choir, and gospel music pioneers

McClurkin plans to continue ministry through special appearances and touring

A Night to Remember: Donnie McClurkin Stirs Souls at Reunion Concert,

Debuts New Music, and Announces Summer Release

Of His Last Recording Project FINALLY!

Donnie McClurkin Announces Final Album During Unforgettable Night of Worship at Perfecting Faith Church

What was billed as a spring concert became something much more—a powerful celebration of faith, legacy, and ministry as Pastor Donnie McClurkin marked a major milestone in his remarkable gospel music journey.

On Saturday evening, Perfecting Faith Church hosted an extraordinary night of worship that culminated with a surprise announcement from McClurkin: his final album recording, FINALLY (CamDon Music), is scheduled for release later this summer.

“FINALLY marks the end of my recording career,” McClurkin shared with the audience. “It’s not just a dramatic title; it’s a testimony of the end of my commercial side of music. Every song represents a unique inspiration, and I want to leave something that will outlast me—something that will continue ministering long after I’m gone. This is my offering to God and people.”

The evening opened with an energetic performance by Queens, New York-based family group Carpenters United. Their reggae-infused rendition of “Come Fill This Place” immediately set a joyful atmosphere, while the group’s closing selection, “You Reminded Me,” showcased their rich harmonies and heartfelt ministry.

One of the night’s most memorable moments came with the reunion of former members of The New York Restoration Choir, the ensemble founded by McClurkin early in his ministry. The choir delivered a stirring four-song set featuring “We Worship You,” “Nobody But You,” “Lamb of God,” and “What A Love,” led by Andrea McClurkin-Mellini. For longtime supporters, it was a moving homecoming that celebrated the choir’s enduring legacy.

Throughout the evening, McClurkin served as both host and storyteller, guiding attendees through a musical tribute to gospel pioneers including Edwin Hawkins, Walter Hawkins, Andraé Crouch, and Richard Smallwood. Beloved classics such as “Oh Happy Day,” “My Tribute (To God Be the Glory),” “Total Praise,” and “Changed” filled the sanctuary with nostalgia and gratitude.

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When McClurkin took the stage alongside the singers and musicians who have traveled the world with him in ministry, the atmosphere shifted into a powerful worship experience. Songs such as “What A Mighty God,” “I Will Bless Your Holy Name,” and “Solid Rock” inspired praise throughout the room, while a dynamic “Holy” medley from his Grammy Award-winning album Again elevated the service to another level.

He concluded the evening with his Billboard No. 1 hit “Better Afterwhile,” delivering words of encouragement that brought the congregation to its feet and left attendees uplifted long after the final note.

While FINALLY may represent the closing chapter of McClurkin’s recording career, it is far from the end of his ministry. The gospel icon plans to continue making special appearances, touring, and sharing his message of faith with audiences around the world.

About Donnie McClurkin

Donnie McClurkin is one of gospel music’s most influential voices, with a career spanning more than three decades. A Grammy Award-winning artist, pastor, worship leader, and trailblazer, he has earned numerous honors including Dove, Stellar, BET, NAACP Image, and Soul Train Awards. With more than 13 million albums sold worldwide, McClurkin’s music has inspired generations through powerful messages of faith, hope, healing, and worship.