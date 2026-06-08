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Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From Alleged Kidnapper

Preacher & Trucker Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From White Kidnapper

Anthony J. Moore was driving on a South Carolina road at the right time, helping save a Black woman from a white man impersonating an officer.

Published on June 8, 2026

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Anthony J. Moore Rescues Black Woman While Driving Truck

Anthony J. Moore works as both a truck driver and preacher, and it appears a bit of divine timing helped save a young woman from a harrowing situation. According to a report, Anthony J. Moore happened to be driving his truck down a South Carolina roadway and seemingly headed off an alleged attempted kidnapping in the process.

As reported by the Associated Press, Anthony J. Moore, 53, was driving along a road last week (June 5) in Aiken County when he happened across a young Black woman in handcuffs running in his path while another car waited on the side. The entire ordeal was caught on Moore’s dashboard camera.

Moore was told by the woman that the man was trying to kidnap her and asked him to help her get free. The gentleman in the other vehicle reportedly flashed a badge, but according to Moore, he appeared angry and drove off to the town of New Ellenton.

From the AP:

I just see it as a divine assignment from God, because had not I been there with the dashcam … they probably wouldn’t have caught the footage that needed to be catched,” Moore told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. “It was another assignment from God, a special assignment from God. That a life needed to be saved

Moore added in an interview with the Associated Press that had he been on that road just a minute earlier, he wouldn’t have seen the young woman.

According to a report from Augusta, Georgia news outlets WRDW/WAGT, authorities arrested Jonathan Willard, 39, of New Ellenton. He is currently being held without bond at the Aiken County Detention Center on one count each of kidnapping and impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Anthony J. Moore is the pastor of Amazing Grace Ministries in Denmark, South Carolina. The outlet added that Moore is also a 27-year Army veteran, and officiates the church with his wife, Betty, who serves as an associate pastor.

Photo: Getty

Preacher & Trucker Anthony J. Moore Saves Black Woman From White Kidnapper was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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