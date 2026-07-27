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Shooting on Indy's Near North Side Leaves 2 Injured

Shooting on Indy’s Near North Side Leaves 2 Injured

A shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis left two people injured Sunday morning, according to IMPD.

Published on July 27, 2026
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Police Lights: Shooting
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the near north side of Indianapolis left two people injured early Sunday morning.

IMPD officers responded to IU Methodist Hospital on North Senate Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. after receiving a report of two walk-in gunshot victims.

Police determined a man and a woman had checked in for treatment, where both are stable.

Investigators say the woman was grazed by gunfire, while the man suffered a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting occurred on Central Avenue, not far from the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Officers arrested a 17-year-old girl during the investigation. She faces preliminary charges including resisting law enforcement, escaping law enforcement, and tumultuous conduct.

Shooting on Indy’s Near North Side Leaves 2 Injured was originally published on wibc.com

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