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Takeaways from the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

Jonquel Jones took home MVP honors after coming off the bench to post 22 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists, becoming the only player in WNBA history to win regular-season MVP, Commissioner's Cup MVP, Finals MVP and All-Star Game MVP.

Published on July 27, 2026
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AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2026
Source: Sage Zipeto / Getty

Takeaways from the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

Team Spoon defeated Team Coop 129-122 in Saturday night’s WNBA All-Star Game at Chicago’s United Center, a wire-to-wire win in front of a record-setting All-Star crowd of 19,783 fans. The atmosphere was a stark contrast to last year’s tension-filled festivities amid CBA negotiations, with this year’s game feeling lighter and more celebratory throughout.

Jonquel Jones took home MVP honors after coming off the bench to post 22 points, 13 rebounds and 8 assists, becoming the only player in WNBA history to win regular-season MVP, Commissioner’s Cup MVP, Finals MVP and All-Star Game MVP. Jones delivered an emotional postgame moment as well, dedicating the award to her aunt, who recently passed away.

The 3-point shot dominated the night, accounting for 127 of the game’s 225 total shot attempts (56.4%). Caitlin Clark, playing in her first All-Star Game since missing last year with an injury, opened with 11 first-quarter points on a trio of threes. Marina Mabrey matched that pace off Team Coop’s bench, hitting five first-quarter triples of her own. Allisha Gray, Kelsey Mitchell and Jones all added multiple made threes throughout the night.

RELATED | 10 Iconic Moments In WNBA All-Star Weekend History

Beyond the shooting, the game delivered plenty of personality from Gabby Williams’ one-legged three to A’ja Wilson’s animated reactions on the bench. Rookies also made their presence felt: Olivia Miles nearly recorded a triple-double in her All-Star debut, while Dominique Malonga became the youngest player in All-Star history to record a double-double.

The night closed with a reminder of the league’s deep young talent pool, headlined by Paige Bueckers, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen, as the WNBA heads into the second half of its season with momentum building.

Takeaways from the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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