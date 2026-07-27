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Family Of Man Killed in IMPD Shooting Seeks Answers

In the statement, the family is asking IMPD and the City of Indianapolis to release body camera video.

Published on July 27, 2026
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Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a 21-year-old man killed in a police shooting is asking for answers and more transparency as investigators continue looking into the fatal encounter.

FOX59 reports the family of Dalys Jett released a statement after IMPD said Jett opened fire on two officers before officers returned fire, killing him.

The family said they are grieving Jett’s death and want to know more about what happened leading up to the shooting. They also said they are praying for the two injured officers but want to wait for all the facts before reaching any conclusions.

In the statement, the family is asking IMPD and the City of Indianapolis to release body camera video from all officers involved, identify the officers who fired their weapons, and have the deadly force review handled by an agency outside of IMPD.

The family said the requests are not about assigning blame but about making sure the investigation is transparent and fair.

The statement reads, “We therefore call upon IMPD and the City of Indianapolis to release within seven days the complete body camera footage from every officer present, subject only to redactions strictly required by law, publicly identify every officer who discharged a weapon, and ensure that the use of deadly force is reviewed by an investigative agency independent of IMPD.”

The family added they will continue seeking answers while protecting their legal rights.

They said, “We will not speculate about what occurred or accept any single account as conclusive while the investigation remains open and critical evidence has not been made public.”

Family Of Man Killed in IMPD Shooting Seeks Answers was originally published on wibc.com

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