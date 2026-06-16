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Greenwood Woman Charged for 3rd Time since December

Greenwood Woman Charged in OWI Case for 3rd Time since December

A Greenwood woman has been charged with driving while under the influence for the third time since December 2025.

Published on June 16, 2026

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Source: FOX 59

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A Greenwood woman has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated for the third time since December 2025.

The latest incident involving 36-year-old Brittany Leigh Hamilton happened in Johnson County in late May, according to court documents. She faces felony counts of neglect of a dependent and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, along with misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident.

Hamilton is charged in Hancock and Lawrence counties in connection with separate incidents. The Hancock County crash from December 2025 injured a pregnant woman, while the Lawrence case from March involved Hamilton allegedly speeding with her son in the back seat. In all three incidents, she’s charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to court documents, officers were dispatched to a crash in Franklin on May 28. Witnesses saw a driver in a blue vehicle make a U-turn and strike an SUV at U.S. 31 and 250 South.

Shortly after that, an off-duty Whiteland officer observed a blue Buick Encore “all over the road” near U.S. 31 and Worthsville Road with damage to the front driver’s side, according to court documents. The vehicle was “nearly hitting construction barrels and causing other traffic to swerve to avoid being hit.”

The Encore eventually turned onto Stop 18 Road. An officer on patrol also spotted the vehicle and noticed the driver, later identified as Hamilton, “drinking from a teal blue thermal cup with a straw.” The driver’s movements appeared “to be exaggerated as someone who is heavily intoxicated,” the officer noted.

He initiated a traffic stop, and the Encore eventually pulled into a driveway at a home on Southwood Street. The vehicle had significant front-end damage and a flat front driver’s side tire. The officer learned the vehicle may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Franklin.

Hamilton, according to court documents, “seemed disoriented and confused” when asked what happened to her vehicle. She was surprised when viewing the damage, and her speech was “slow and slurred.” She appeared disheveled, and the scent of an alcoholic beverage was “emanating from the vehicle,” the officer said.

Her 10-year-old son was in the back seat, according to court documents.

Hamilton ignored the officer’s question when asked how much she’d had to drink and called someone on her phone, according to court documents. She was placed into the back of the officer’s patrol car. The officer found evidence inside the Encore that Hamilton had smoked marijuana.

A family member arrived to pick up Hamilton’s son. She was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and further evaluation before being medically cleared and transported to the Johnson County Jail.

According to court documents, Hamilton was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Monday afternoon. The cases in Hancock and Lawrence counties are still moving through the court system.

Greenwood Woman Charged in OWI Case for 3rd Time since December was originally published on wibc.com

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