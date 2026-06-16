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Indiana attracts data centers, community seeks to understand incentives and community impacts.

Concerns include environmental impact, water usage, and transparency around benefits and costs.

Community engagement and education are crucial to ensure data centers benefit the local area.

Community Connection – June 16 2026 – Tina Cosby w producer Eric and Marshawn Wolley – Pres & CEO Black Onyx

The Data Center Debate: A Conversation About Community Benefits and Concerns

As the state of Indiana continues to attract more data centers, a heated debate has emerged about the benefits and drawbacks of these massive facilities. On a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby and her guest, Marshawn Wally, President and CEO of the African American Coalition of Indianapolis, dove into the complexities of data centers and their impact on the community.

The conversation began with a discussion about the state of Indiana’s incentives and subsidies for data centers, with Wally stating, “We don’t have a position, but we’re trying to get everybody to the table to inform the community.” This approach is a refreshing change from the typical approach of many organizations, which often take a stance without fully considering the community’s needs and concerns.

One of the main concerns about data centers is their potential impact on the environment and the community’s quality of life. Wally noted that “there’s a lot of unknowns with AI” and that the community needs to understand the benefits and drawbacks of these facilities. He also highlighted the importance of transparency in the process, stating, “It’s the public’s money, so we need to know what’s going on.”

The conversation also touched on the issue of property taxes and the potential benefits of data centers for local communities. Wally explained that data centers can generate revenue for cities and towns, but the question remains whether the benefits outweigh the costs. He noted that “each data center is its own deal, and we have to figure out what’s the actual community benefit for each one.”

The episode also delved into the topic of community benefits, with Wally discussing the importance of considering the long-term effects of data centers on the community. He stated, “We have to understand what we’re getting and what we’re losing. Are we getting hundreds of millions in incentives that could have been coming back to us?” This is a crucial question that needs to be answered as the state of Indiana continues to attract more data centers.

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The conversation also covered the topic of water usage and the potential impact on local water sources. Wally noted that “water quality is a big concern” and that the community needs to understand how data centers will affect local water sources.

Throughout the episode, Wally emphasized the importance of community engagement and education. He encouraged listeners to attend the upcoming virtual forum on June 24th, where community members can ask questions and learn more about data centers. He stated, “We want folks to show up, be cool, and ask their questions. We want to see their observations and learn something new.”

As the debate around data centers continues to heat up, it’s essential to listen to the concerns and perspectives of community members. This episode of Community Connection provides a valuable insight into the complexities of data centers and their impact on the community. If you’re interested in learning more about this topic, we encourage you to listen to the full episode and join the conversation.