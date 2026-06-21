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BIG3 & BET Announce New Broadcast Partnership

BIG3 & BET Announce New Broadcast Partnership

BIG3 & BET Announce New Broadcast Partnership for the 2026 Season

Published on June 21, 2026

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  • BIG3 and BET partner to air 21 hours of BIG3 programming on primetime TV in 2026 season.
  • Partnership expands BIG3's reach and gives fans more ways to engage with the league.
  • BET and BIG3 align on sports, entertainment, and culture, creating a natural fit for the partnership.

BIG3 & BET Announce

New Broadcast Partnership for the 2026 Season

Ice Cube Visits 'Fuse Top 20 Countdown'

BIG3 and BET Announce Broadcast Partnership for 2026 Season

The BIG3, the premier global 3-on-3 basketball league co-founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, has announced a new broadcast partnership with BET that will bring 21 hours of BIG3 programming to audiences nationwide throughout the 2026 season.

Beginning June 22, BET will re-air BIG3 games in primetime every Monday night from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, providing fans with an additional opportunity to catch the league’s most exciting matchups and moments throughout the summer.

The programming package will include regular-season contests, playoff games, the BIG3 Championship, celebrity matchups, and special All-Star content. The agreement marks the first time since the league’s second season that BIG3 games will air in weekday primetime, creating a new destination for basketball fans on Monday nights.

“BET is a natural partner for BIG3 because they understand the intersection of sports, entertainment, and culture better than anyone,” said BIG3 Co-Founder and CEO Ice Cube. “Our fans want more ways to engage with the league beyond live games, and this partnership gives them exactly that. Monday night primetime on BET helps us expand our reach and keep the momentum going all summer long.”

BET President Louis Carr echoed that excitement, noting the strong alignment between the two brands.

“BIG3 has built something truly special at the crossroads of sports, entertainment, and culture, making this partnership a natural fit for BET,” Carr said. “Our audiences are passionate about basketball and the stories, personalities, and communities that surround it. By bringing BIG3 to BET primetime, we’re creating another destination for fans to experience the excitement of the league while continuing our commitment to celebrating the culture that drives the game forward.”

Several people in a room, one wearing a "Big 3" jersey, another wearing a black uniform, and others observing.

In addition to airing games, BET will support the partnership through promotional initiatives across its network platforms, helping to extend the reach of the league throughout the season. The Monday night broadcasts will follow the league’s live game coverage on CBS.

The announcement comes as BIG3 prepares to tip off its highly anticipated ninth season on June 20 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The league will then travel to cities across the country as part of its summer schedule.

Since its launch, BIG3 has established itself as a unique force in professional basketball, blending elite competition with entertainment and cultural influence. The league features Hall of Famers, former NBA standouts, college stars, and some of the world’s top 3-on-3 basketball talent.

For information on the 2026 BIG3 season, including schedules, tickets, and broadcast details, visit BIG3.com.

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