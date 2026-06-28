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Dove Week 2026 Night of Worship Featuring Elevation Worship

GMA Announces Dove Week 2026 Night of Worship

Published on June 28, 2026

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  • Elevation Worship will lead a special Night of Worship at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on October 5, 2026,
  • part of the festivities surrounding the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards.
  • The exclusive event will serve as a centerpiece of the 2026 Dove Awards Music City Fan Experience

GMA Announces Dove Week 2026 Night of Worship at Ryman Auditorium Featuring Elevation Worship

47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Pre-Show

Elevation Worship to Headline Night of Worship at Ryman Auditorium Ahead of 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Award-winning worship collective Elevation Worship will lead a special Night of Worship at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium on October 5, 2026, as part of the festivities surrounding the 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards.

The exclusive event will serve as a centerpiece of the 2026 Dove Awards Music City Fan Experience, offering attendees an unforgettable evening of worship in one of music’s most historic venues.

In addition to the Night of Worship, the Music City Fan Experience features a variety of Dove Awards-related events and activities throughout Nashville, giving fans a unique opportunity to be part of one of Christian and Gospel music’s biggest celebrations.

Packages for the 2026 Dove Awards Music City Fan Experience are available now at DoveAwards.com/fan-experience.

Here’s Elevation Worship’s latest “God I’m Just Grateful For You” featuring Chandler Moore

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