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Smile with confidence: Why more adults are prioritizing their smiles

Discover why adults prioritize smiles now more than ever. Smile with confidence by learning the key reasons and join the trend!

Published on June 25, 2026

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Smile with confidence: Why more adults are prioritizing their smiles
ShutterStock royalty-free image #640011838, 'Handsome unshaven young dark-skinned male laughing out loud at funny meme he found on internet, smiling broadly, showing his white straight teeth. Positive human facial expressions and emotions' uploaded by user #301519563, retrieved from ShutterStock on June 23rd, 2026. License details available at https://www.shutterstock.com/license, image licensed under the ShutterStock Standard Image License

More adults want to smile with confidence because it can affect their professional and social lives, is tied to mental health, and offers other long-term health benefits, such as preventing gum disease and improving digestion. Ongoing advances in orthodontic care make it easier for adults to improve their self-confidence through procedures such as clear aligners, professional whitening, and veneers.

The World Health Organization reports that 3.7 billion people have some form of oral disease. Adults who are now prioritizing their dental health can avoid oral health issues by straightening their teeth to make them easier to clean and keeping up with bi-annual dental visits. Those who’ve lost teeth now have permanent replacement options, such as implants, instead of dentures.

Why Is Adult Dental Care a Priority Now?

From social media influencers to Hollywood stars always showcasing the perfect smile, adult orthodontics and cosmetic treatment are no longer taboo. Those who may have missed getting braces in their teens can catch up with even easier and more discreet methods, like clear aligners

Plus, people now have more knowledge about the link between oral health and other health benefits, such as better digestion (thanks to proper chewing), preventing tooth loss, and clearer speech

Even the physical act of smiling and laughing can have positive effects on your heart rate and blood pressure. With so many Americans dying from heart disease, anything you can do to help can help promote longevity.

How Can I Smile with Confidence?

When you get clear aligners in Carmel, you’ll have one of the hottest and most convenient cosmetic dentistry trends. You’ll have straighter teeth and may start to see results in a few months with clear aligners that you can remove to comfortably eat, drink, and brush your teeth, something that you can’t do with metal braces. 

However, you can still get traditional metal braces if you have a more severe overbite, underbite, or large gaps. If you have missing teeth, consider implants that look and function like your natural teeth. 

Repair some cracks or small gaps with dental bonding. Some people choose to have proper alignment and more whitening by simply getting veneers, which are clear porcelain shells that go over their natural teeth. Use one or a combination of cosmetic dental treatments to create the customized smile that you desire.

What Are the Benefits of Smiling?

As your dental work starts improving self-confidence, you can develop new relationships and networking, since studies show that people tend to trust people who smile more. Smiling can even boost your immune system by triggering your brain to release endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin. It reduces your stress by lowering cortisol levels and reducing your heart rate, which is good for your blood pressure, according to the West Jefferson Medical Center.

Care For Your Adult Teeth Starting Now

You can smile with confidence by visiting a local cosmetic dentist, who will review your needs and make the right suggestions for a customized smile plan to make you happy, confident, and in better oral health. Discreetly straighten them with clear aligners, whiten them, or replace missing ones with implants. The sky is the limit for adult dental care.

Continue to smile as you read more engaging content on our website.

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