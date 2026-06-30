Jake Lang Tried To Protest Black People At The BET Awards

Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Right-wing influencer and rabid white supremacist Jake Lang has the weirdest humiliation kink. That must be what it is, right? Something inside this Nazi-like crew-cut-sporting white man gets oddly excited at the thought of dressing up in soldier cosplay to stage racist protests in largely Black and brown areas, getting manhandled and chased off with his cowardly tale between his legs by the crowd, and then acting like a victim when he tells his fellow weepy whites on social media.

On Sunday, Lang, a Jan. 6 insurrectionist who was pardoned by President Donald Trump, showed up at the BET Awards in Los Angeles with what looked like a small group of three or four crusty Caucasians to protest the very existence of Black people. They held up signs that said, “Black culture = disgusting” and “Black parents are failures” — you know — to demonstrate that Black people minding their own business are the angry, unhinged degenerates who walk around looking for a fight.

As you can see, Lang and his unwashed comrades quickly got their signs snatched, their asses whooped, and their white pride snatched from them as they got chased off by a mixed-race crowd. Lang could be heard telling people, “Control your emotions,” as if he’s not the one who’s so hopped up on racial resentment and oppression envy that he went to the BET Awards to tell Black people he hates our culture and parents.

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Mind you, Lang just recently got out of jail after failing to behave himself in court while showing his support for white supremacist streamer Dalton Eatherly, aka Chud the Builder, who got himself arrested and charged with attempted murder over a situation that arose from him making his entire platform and personality about intentionally antagonizing random Black people, calling them the N-word and daring them to “chimp out,” in an effort to provoke them to violence, giving him an excuse to shoot them dead.

Just think about that for a moment. A white man is telling Black people to control their emotions after he got himself locked up for “chimping out” in court while going to bat for another white man, who also tried to prove Black people lacked control by going out of his way to solicit beatdowns from other Black men, who are minding their own business, with the hopes that he can find a legal excuse to lynch them.

It’s the racism and propensity for violence that make them dangerous; it’s the pure, unmitigated delusion that makes them insufferable.

Of course, when Lang ran to tell whoever the hell follows him on X the story about how he went looking for a fight, found one, and took an L home as a souvenir, he described it as a situation in which he was “nearly MURDERED by a violent BLACK MOB outside the BET Awards!!!!”

The fine folks on X weren’t buying it, though.

And, again, Lang has done all of this before. He went viral in January after getting himself attacked by a crowd of Minnesotans who, apparently, didn’t appreciate him shouting racial slurs and white nationalist nonsense at a mixed-race crowd during his failed white supremacist rally, which only resulted in him getting beat up and saved by one of the Black people he was denigrating, only for him to go online and play victim.

Notice, I referred to what Lang pulled in Minnesota as a “failed white supremacist rally,” because he planned for it to be massive, only for it to be him and a handful of white men who would need to step their game up to be considered mediocre. The same thing happened on Sunday. It was just him and a few wayward whites for what he said would be a “massive BOYCOTT with HUNDREDS of CRUSADERS” in a post accompanied by an AI image of gorillas who were supposed to be Black rappers, according to their AI-generated chains.

The comments under that post were full of condemnation, just like his post following the “massive boycott,” which gives me at least a little more hope for humanity.

Also, I wonder if Lang understands that when you “boycott” something, it means you stay away from it, not go out of your way to encounter it.

Leave Black people alone. That would be the best way a white person can boycott us, and trust me, we’d all be happier for it.

Well, white supremacists are never happy — not even with their favorite white supremacist in the White House.

TF is wrong with these people?

SEE ALSO:

MAGA Supporters Defend White Nationalist Jake Lang



Reformed Trump Supporters Launch ‘Leaving MAGA’ Support Group





Jake Lang Tried To Protest Black People At The BET Awards, And That Went About How You Would Expect was originally published on newsone.com