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Parent Claims Portage Teacher Gave Daughter Plan B

A northern Indiana parent is filing a federal lawsuit against Portage Township Schools, claiming that a teacher gave the parent's young daughter a Plan B emergency contraceptive.

Published on July 20, 2026

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PORTAGE, Ind. — A northern Indiana parent has filed a federal lawsuit against Portage Township Schools, claiming that a teacher gave the parent’s young daughter a Plan B emergency contraceptive without the parent’s knowledge or consent.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred in November 2025, with the lawsuit claiming that the teacher obtained and provided the medication to the student outside of any authorized medical setting.

The school district is accused of failing to properly supervise the teacher. The teacher has since been dismissed from the district.

The family is seeking damages for physical harm, emotional distress, and violations of parental rights.

Parent Claims Portage Teacher Gave Daughter Plan B was originally published on wibc.com

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