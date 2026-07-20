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Person Killed in Lawrence Shooting

One person is dead after shots were fired in Lawrence on Friday.

Published on July 20, 2026

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LAWRENCE, Ind. — One person is dead from a shooting in Lawrence.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department were called to the 5300 block of Traditions Drive Friday afternoon on a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot and had “life-threatening” injuries.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition, but they were eventually pronounced dead.

Police said they don’t know why shots were fired, but they did detain someone at the scene of the shooting.

Person Killed in Lawrence Shooting was originally published on wibc.com

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