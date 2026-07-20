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Mailbox Damaged at Pike School Board President’s Home

The vandalism was reported hours after a July 9 Pike Township Schools town hall.

Published on July 20, 2026

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Source: FOX 59 / FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — Pike Township School Board President Terry Webster’s home was vandalized after a recent school town hall, and police are investigating.

The vandalism was reported hours after a July 9 Pike Township Schools town hall, according to district officials. The person responsible has not been identified, and the reason for the damage remains unclear.

A police report shows Webster’s mailbox was damaged, causing an estimated $800 in damage. The incident was reported to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on July 13.


District leader say people can disagree with board decisions, but threats or intimidation are not the way to do it. Webster and the board’s attorney say concerns should be shared through respectful conversations and public discussion.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Mailbox Damaged at Pike School Board President’s Home was originally published on wibc.com

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