Supreme Court rulings reflect country's values, not just legal precedent.

Voting in all elections shapes the court and government's direction.

New state laws have significant real-world impacts on citizens' lives.

Community Connection – June 30 2026, Tina Cosby welcomes Local Tax Atty TyJuan Garrett

The Supreme Court, Voting, and the Power of the People

As the Supreme Court wraps up its term, the country is left wondering what the future holds. In a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby sat down with Attorney TyJuan Garrett to break down the latest rulings and discuss the importance of voting in shaping the country’s future.

“We’re seeing a court that’s all over the map,” said Attorney Garrett, “with decisions that are either expanding presidential powers or upholding state laws that are quite restrictive.” The court’s recent rulings have left many scratching their heads, but Garrett emphasized that the Supreme Court’s decisions are a reflection of the country’s values and priorities.

One of the most significant decisions was the upholding of the transgender athletes ban in West Virginia and Idaho. Garrett noted that the court’s decision was not surprising, given the relatively small number of people affected by the ban. “It’s one of those culture war things,” he said. “I don’t know why anybody thought this court would do anything different.”

The episode also touched on the importance of voting and the power of the people. Garrett emphasized that voting is a crucial aspect of shaping the country’s future and that every election has consequences. “If you want the court to reflect a certain way, you want to make sure that those senators that have the authority to go up or down on a nominee are considering your opinions,” he said.

The conversation also delved into the topic of the Supreme Court’s recent decisions and how they reflect the country’s values. Garrett noted that the court’s decisions are often a reflection of the country’s priorities and that the current court is no exception. “It’s feeling as opposed to going by precedent,” he said. “It’s feeling as opposed to what the law says.”

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The episode also covered the topic of the new laws that will go into effect in Indiana on July 1st. Cosby and Garrett discussed the criminalization of homelessness, the expansion of the National Guard’s policing powers, and the ban on using state property for long-term shelter. Garrett noted that these laws are a reflection of the state’s priorities and that they will have a significant impact on the lives of many Hoosiers.

As the episode came to a close, Cosby emphasized the importance of staying informed and engaged in the democratic process. “Elections have consequences,” she said. “Your vote matters.” Garrett echoed this sentiment, noting that voting is a crucial aspect of shaping the country’s future. “If you don’t engage in the process, you can’t say why it’s not working for you,” he said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the Supreme Court, voting, and the power of the people, we highly recommend listening to this episode of Community Connection. With its engaging conversation and insightful analysis, this episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to stay informed and engaged in the democratic process.