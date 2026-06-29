Supreme Court ruling allows post-election day ballot counting, impacting democracy.

Concerns raised over expanding presidential power to fire agency heads.

Carvin Winans shares his family's gospel-to-secular music journey, inspiring listeners.

Community Connection – June 29, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Producer Eric and Open Lines and Carvin Winans

The Heat is On: Community Connection Discusses Voting, Supreme Court Rulings, and More

As the summer heat sets in, the conversation on Community Connection is heating up. In this episode, host Tina Cosby and her co-host Eric dive into the latest news and topics affecting our community. From the Supreme Court’s recent rulings to the importance of voting, this episode is a must-listen as we navigate the complexities of our world.

One of the main topics of discussion is the Supreme Court’s decision to allow states to accept and count ballots mailed in after election day. As Tina Cosby explains, “It’s not fair if everything should be counted by election day. But what we know is with mail-in ballots traditionally have been heavily used by members of our military, who serve us well, and we thank each and every one of them.” This ruling has significant implications for the upcoming midterms and the future of our democracy.

The conversation also touches on the recent Supreme Court rulings, including the decision to expand the president’s power to fire heads of independent federal agencies. As Tina Cosby notes, “This is extremely ugly and very concerning. But we gotta keep track of it, see what’s going on.” The ruling has sparked concerns about the potential consequences of unchecked presidential power and the impact on our country’s institutions.

In a surprising twist, the episode also delves into the world of music with a special guest, Carvin Winans, Multiple Grammy Award Winning Singer, Songwriter, Producer and Industry Pioneer also a member of the legendary Winans family. Carvin shares his story of how his family’s music career took off, from their early days as a gospel group to their successful crossover into the secular music industry. As he puts it, “We were able to cross over, and it just kept going that way, you know, and started working with a lot of secular artists that wanted to work with us.” His new single, “Shining Star,” is a beautiful blend of gospel and R&B, and we get to hear a sneak peek of it on the show.

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The episode also covers the importance of voting and getting involved in our community. As Chaplin Ruth shares, “I don’t want America to fall. I don’t want us to succumb to a dictator, to a king. I don’t want to move to another country. God birth me here, so it’s up to us.” Her words are a powerful reminder that our voices matter and that we have the power to create change.

As the episode comes to a close, Tina Cosby reminds us that “voting is more than just going one time. It’s a commitment and a journey, and all those things along the way.” If you’re looking for a dose of inspiration and a reminder of the importance of getting involved in our community, this episode of Community Connection is a must-listen. So grab a glass of lemonade, sit back, and tune in to hear the full conversation.