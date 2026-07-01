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New Indiana Laws Taking Effect July 1

Hoosiers will see a wave of new state laws kick in on July 1, the result of more than 200 bills passed during this year's legislative session and signed by Gov. Mike Braun.

Published on July 1, 2026

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  • Public camping is now a misdemeanor, aiming to connect homeless to services.
  • Teens can get driver's licenses on their 16th birthday with driver's ed.
  • Schools must ban cellphones, with exceptions for emergencies and medical needs.
Building exterior of the Indianapolis state house, Indiana, USA
Source: Pgiam / Getty

New Indiana Laws Taking Effect July 1

Hoosiers will see a wave of new state laws kick in on July 1, the result of more than 200 bills passed during this year’s legislative session and signed by Gov. Mike Braun.

Here’s a rundown of the changes worth knowing about.

January 2026 | Indiana Laws Going Into Effect January 1st, 2026

1. Public camping ban (Senate Enrolled Act 285)

Homeless camp with a tent on a sidewalk
Source: fhm / Getty

Camping, sleeping or using public property for long-term shelter is now a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Officers can issue a warning first, with charges possible if the person is found in the same spot 48 hours later. Supporters call it a path toward services; critics call it a criminalization of homelessness.

2. Earlier driver’s licenses for teens (House Bill 1200)

new driver
Source: blueflames / Getty

16-year-olds can now get their license on their actual birthday instead of waiting an extra 90 days, as long as they’ve completed driver’s education and held a learner’s permit for 180 days.

3. School cellphone ban (Senate Enrolled Act 78)

Diverse university students using smartphones outside campus building
Source: Fuse Img / Getty

Schools must now prohibit personal cellphones, smartwatches and gaming devices throughout the entire school day, with exceptions for emergencies, medical needs and translation.

4. Immigration enforcement cooperation (Senate Enrolled Act 76)

Federal agents make arrests at U.S. Immigration Court in New York City
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Local law enforcement must now comply with federal immigration detainer requests. The law also penalizes employers who knowingly hire unauthorized workers.

5. National Guard military police (House Bill 1210)

Secretary Hegseth Administers Oath Of Enlistment At Washington Monument
Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

The Indiana National Guard can now establish its own military police force, with members gaining police powers when called to state active duty by the governor.

6. I-465 speed limit increase (House Bill 1461)

Early morning aerial of Interstate 65 and 70 Interchange - Flyover Ramps - Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana
Source: shermancahal / Getty

Most of I-465 around Indianapolis will see speeds rise from 55 to 65 mph, with exceptions in construction or design-limited zones.

7. County fair alcohol sales

Wine bottles chilling in ice bucket
Source: Colorsandia / Getty

County fairs can now sell alcohol on-site as long as they secure the proper permits.

8. Property restrictions for foreign adversaries (Senate Enrolled Act 256)

Rural scene of dark storm clouds by an electricity transmission pylon
Source: KKStock / Getty

People from countries like China and Russia are now barred from buying property in Indiana, and colleges must run background checks on applicants from those countries before admitting them into sensitive programs like engineering or microbiology.

A full list of new laws is available through the Indiana General Assembly’s website at iga.in.gov.

New Indiana Laws Taking Effect July 1 was originally published on wibc.com

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