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“I Can Go to God in Prayer” Gospel Song turns 50!

Calvin Bridges Celebrates 50th Anniversary of hit song

Published on July 5, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • Best known for writing the gospel classic "I Can Go To God In Prayer,"
  • Calvin Bridges is a Grammy Award-nominated, Stellar Award-winning gospel singer, songwriter, minister, and one of Gospel music's most respected living legends
  • Bridges has released a special 50th Anniversary Tribute Video highlighting memorable performances of the beloved anthem and its lasting influence on generations of artists and worshippers

Gospel Legend Calvin Bridges Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of His Timeless Classic, “I Can Go To God In Prayer”

Stand with music sheets and wooden notes on dark beige background

Legendary Gospel songwriter Calvin Bridges is celebrating the 50th anniversary of his timeless classic, “I Can Go To God In Prayer.” Inspired by a moment of faith during a choir member’s personal crisis, the song was first recorded by Albertina Walker and has since become one of Gospel music’s most cherished standards.

To mark the milestone, Bridges has released a special 50th Anniversary Tribute Video highlighting memorable performances of the beloved anthem and its lasting influence on generations of artists and worshippers. With more than 300 recording licenses issued and recognition from the Smithsonian Institution, “I Can Go To God In Prayer” remains a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of traditional Gospel music and its message of hope, faith, and prayer.

Here’s the song “I Can Go to God In Prayer”

About the writer Calvin Bridges

Calvin Bridges is a Grammy Award-nominated, Stellar Award-winning gospel singer, songwriter, minister, and one of Gospel music’s most respected living legends. A Chicago native, Bridges has inspired audiences worldwide with his powerful music and ministry for more than three decades. Best known for writing the gospel classic “I Can Go To God In Prayer,” his songs have been recorded by numerous artists and continue to impact generations of believers. An ordained minister, Bridges remains dedicated to sharing the Gospel through music, preaching, concerts, and workshops around the world.

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