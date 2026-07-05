Leading the gospel honors, "Rest On Us," recorded by Maverick City Music and UPPEROOM, was named ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Gospel Song of the Year.

The worship anthem was co-written by Brandon Lake and Harvest Grapevine and has become one of the most impactful worship songs in churches around the world.

ASCAP has announced the winners of the 2026 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, celebrating the songwriters and publishers behind the year's most-performed songs across radio and streaming platforms.

2026 ASCAP TOP RHYTHM & SOUL MUSIC AWARD WINNERS

INCLUDE SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR MUSTARD, R&B/HIP-HOP

AND RAP SONG OF THE YEAR “LUTHER,” GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR “REST ON US,”

AND PUBLISHER OF THE YEAR SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

“Rest On Us” Named Gospel Song of the Year at 2026 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) has announced the winners of the 2026 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, celebrating the songwriters and publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs across radio and streaming platforms.

Leading the gospel honors, “Rest On Us,” recorded by Maverick City Music and UPPEROOM, was named ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Gospel Song of the Year. The worship anthem was co-written by Brandon Lake and Harvest Grapevine and has become one of the most impactful worship songs in churches around the world.

Outside the gospel category, Grammy Award-winning producer Mustard earned ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s “tv off” and Ella Mai’s “Little Things.” Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s chart-topping hit “luther” received R&B/Hip-Hop and Rap Song of the Year, while singer-songwriter Leon Thomas was presented with the prestigious ASCAP Vanguard Award for his innovative contributions to music.

Sony Music Publishing was recognized as ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Publisher of the Year, and additional award-winning songwriters included Cardi B, Justin Bieber, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Kali Uchis, Usher, and Summer Walker.

The ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards honor the songwriters and publishers of the most-performed songs of the past year based on Luminate data from terrestrial radio, satellite radio, and streaming services.

Here’s the award winning “Rest on Us”