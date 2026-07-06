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3 Kids Hurt in Shooting by Beech Grove Park

The Beech Grove Police Department said three boys were injured when shots were fired Friday night by Sarah T. Bolton Park at the end of a fireworks show.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Nighttime scene with police cars and fireworks in the sky above a residential neighborhood.
Source: FOX 59

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove said three kids were injured in a shooting near a park at the end of a fireworks show Friday night.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, officers were called at around 10:30 p.m. to an alley near the 1500 block of Main Street.

Police believe the gunfire started because of a disturbance between two groups of people in the alleyway by Sarah T. Bolton Park. Three boys were injured in the shooting, with one being taken to a hospital in stable condition after being shot in the foot.

Officers said the two other victims were treated at the scene for graze wounds.

No other information about the shooting has been released at this time. Anyone who knows more about what happened is encouraged to contact the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-782-4934.

3 Kids Hurt in Shooting by Beech Grove Park was originally published on wibc.com

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3 Kids Hurt in Shooting by Beech Grove Park

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