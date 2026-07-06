Source: FOX 59

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Police in Beech Grove said three kids were injured in a shooting near a park at the end of a fireworks show Friday night.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, officers were called at around 10:30 p.m. to an alley near the 1500 block of Main Street.

Police believe the gunfire started because of a disturbance between two groups of people in the alleyway by Sarah T. Bolton Park. Three boys were injured in the shooting, with one being taken to a hospital in stable condition after being shot in the foot.

Officers said the two other victims were treated at the scene for graze wounds.

No other information about the shooting has been released at this time. Anyone who knows more about what happened is encouraged to contact the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-782-4934.

3 Kids Hurt in Shooting by Beech Grove Park was originally published on wibc.com