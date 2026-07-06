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Williams sisters withdraw from Wimbledon doubles after Serena suffers knee injury

Tennis fans were left disappointed as Serena Williams withdrew from Wimbledon doubles action just hours before her anticipated match with sister Venus. Serena cited a knee injury sustained during her singles match as the reason for her withdrawal. Despite her efforts to recover, she expressed her disappointment at not being able to compete in the doubles event. Fans showed support for Serena as she shared updates on her condition and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete again. Source: https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/39647355/why-has-serena-williams-withdrawn-wimbledon

Williams sisters withdraw from Wimbledon doubles after Serena suffers knee injury was originally published on wtlcfm.com