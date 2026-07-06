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How Tourism Boosts Indiana's Economic Growth

More Than a Vacation: How Tourism Boosts Indiana's Economic Growth

Instead of just a getaway, tourism acts as an economic strategy that boosts business for Indiana's hotel rooms, restaurants, and shops.

Published on July 6, 2026

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Sand Dunes and Lakeshore at Indiana Dunes National Park Indiana
Source: GummyBone / Getty

STATEWIDE — Instead of just a getaway, tourism acts as an economic strategy that boosts business for Indiana’s hotel rooms, restaurants, and shops.

The most recent data shows the state has welcomed over 80 million visitors in 2024. That’s nearly a 2% increase from the year before. Those visitors spent an average of $23 each during their stays.

“We’re bringing in other people’s money,” Indiana Destination Development Corporation Interim Amy Howell said in an interview with Inside Indiana Business. “It’s not residents’ money that’s being spent on tourism promotion. It’s other people’s money. The people that are staying 50+ miles away are considered travelers by the U.S. Travel Association. We’re bringing that money into our communities, and that’s the economic impact.

Howell says the state of Hoosier tourism is surging.

“We’ve been on the upswing the past few years,” she said. “COVID really brought to light our natural resources in our state parks. We got our national park finally. People are really taking notice that they want to come to Indiana, not just for a place to visit, but a place to work, to live, go to school, you name it.”

Howell points to the Indiana Dunes National Park designation as a big get for northwest Indiana.

“It’s the number one tourism destination in our state,” she added. “People flock there. It doesn’t hurt that it’s on the border, so you get visitors from Chicago, Detroit, and Ohio.”

Howell says the challenge is maintaining growth while neighboring states with larger budgets target the same consumers.

“We are very similar to our bordering states, so we have to market to them what is different,” she said. “We talk that we have a national park, the resort community of French Lick, the Pete Dye Golf Trail around the state.”

Howell added travelers want active experiences rather than traditional sightseeing.

Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in southern Indiana is one of the state’s most popular tourist destinations. The park is investing over $20 million to build its newest ride, the Cannonball Water Coaster.

More Than a Vacation: How Tourism Boosts Indiana's Economic Growth was originally published on wibc.com

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