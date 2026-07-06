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Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy's West Side

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy's West Side

A 4-year-old boy who went missing from the west side of Indianapolis was found dead Saturday, say Indianapolis police.

Published on July 6, 2026

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A smiling young boy wearing an orange shirt and green shorts, sitting on a chain-link fence.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A 4-year-old boy who went missing from the west side of Indianapolis was found dead Saturday, say police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say Corbin Merrill was last seen leaving a home on Montclair Drive around 3 p.m. Saturday. The neighborhood is near South Lynhurst Drive and West Edwards Avenue.

The cops believe Merrill was wearing an orange shirt, brown shorts, and Luigi (Nintendo character) themed sandals.

IMPD officers used drones to search for him, while the Indianapolis Fire Department’s Search and Rescue team helped with the search.

Detectives are investigating the cause of Merrill’s death.

Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Found Dead on Indy's West Side was originally published on wibc.com

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