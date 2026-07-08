Annual back-to-school event provides free supplies, health screenings, and other support for families.

City grapples with potholes and road maintenance, as officials debate funding solutions.

State's welcoming of data centers spurs local regulations as counties seek more control.

Community Connection – July 8 2026 – Tina Cosby and Contributing Analyst James Patterson welcome Pamela Humes

Community Connection: Back to School, Back to Reality

As the summer heat begins to fade, the city of Indianapolis is gearing up for the new school year. On the latest episode of Community Connection, hosts Tina Cosby, James and Eric dive into the latest news and updates on the city’s back to school events and initiatives.

One of the biggest events of the summer is the Back to School Community Resource Day, hosted by the Marion County Public Health Department. This year marks the 26th annual event, and it’s bigger and better than ever. As Pam Humes, the director of Covering Kids from Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County, explains, “We want to make sure every kid that needs some assistance, we’re there to provide it. We have everything from backpacks to car seats, and we’re also providing health screenings, including dental screenings, eye exams, and immunizations.”

The event is free and open to all, with no registration required. It’s a one-stop shop for families to get everything they need to prepare their kids for the new school year. As Tina Cosby notes, “It’s a fun time, it’s a party with a purpose. We want to make sure people know what the date is and is this Saturday. So you got about three days to get ready. Come on out this Saturday to Marion County Public Health Department, 3838 North Rural, and take advantage of all the resources that will be available.”

But back to school isn’t just about the kids – it’s also about the city’s infrastructure and the challenges it faces. The hosts discuss the ongoing issue of potholes and road maintenance, with some listeners sharing their own experiences with the city’s crumbling roads. As one caller notes, “I’ve been complaining about the roads for years, and it’s just getting worse and worse. I’m tired of patching and patching, it’s time for a real solution.”

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The city council has proposed a wheel tax to address the issue, but the mayor has yet to weigh in. As Tina Cosby explains, “The council did present a plan for not only repair but sustainability. The mayor says, ‘No, doesn’t have to be done this way.’ So we are waiting to find out what he has to say.”

The episode also touches on the topic of data centers and the city’s efforts to regulate them. As Eric Garnes notes, “The state has been wide open, welcoming data centers with tax incentives and other perks. But now, a third of the counties in Indiana have passed their own restrictions on data centers, which is a good thing. It gives them a chance to figure out what local regulations could look like.”

The hosts also discuss the upcoming court hearing for Christopher Trotter, who was sentenced to 142 years for a rebellion at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. As Tina Cosby notes, “This is a ray of hope for Christopher and his family. We believe that God will move and that justice will be done.”

Throughout the episode, the hosts engage with listeners and tackle a range of topics, from the importance of community events like the Back to School Community Resource Day to the city’s infrastructure challenges and the need for real solutions. As Tina Cosby says, “We want to make sure people know what the date is and is this Saturday. So you got about three days to get ready. Come on out this Saturday to Marion County Public Health Department, 3838 North Rural, and take advantage of all the resources that will be available.”

Listen to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more about these topics and the latest news from around the city.