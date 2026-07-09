Politicians use sports to further political agendas, manipulating public opinion.

The WNBA controversy highlights hypocrisy in how politicians champion certain athletes over others.

Transparency and accountability are crucial in addressing political controversies like Senator McConnell's health.

Community Connection – July 9 2026 – Tina Cosby welcomes Ebony Chappel and Elesha Storey

The Intersection of Politics and Sports: A Conversation Worth Listening To

Have you ever wondered how politics and sports intersect? On a recent episode of Community Connection, host Tina Cosby delved into this very topic, discussing how politicians are using sports to further their agendas and manipulate public opinion. In this episode, Tina was joined by Ebony Chappel, an award-winning multimedia journalist and director of Brand and Community Strategy@ Free Press Indiana and Frequent Contributor and Panelist on Indiana Week in Review, WFYI.

One of the key topics of discussion was the recent letter sent by 11 Republican lawmakers to the WNBA Commissioner, demanding that she investigate the on-court treatment of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. Ebony had a lot to say about this, stating, “This is another example of election politics being used to further a particular agenda, and it’s just mind-blowing to see how they’re trying to use their muscle to influence the commissioner of a league to protect a player who happens to be white.”

The conversation also touched on the hypocrisy of politicians using sports to further their own interests, with Ebony pointing out that the same lawmakers who are now advocating for Caitlin Clark’s safety are the same ones who have been silent on the treatment of other players, particularly those of color. She noted, “If it were not for the sacrifices of black women, there would be no WNBA league today.”

The episode also covered the recent controversy surrounding the health of Senator Mitch McConnell, with Eric commenting, “It’s suspicious that we don’t hear anything from him, but we’re told that he’s recovering and eager to get back to work.” This sparked a lively discussion about the importance of transparency and accountability in politics.

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In addition to these topics, the episode featured a conversation with Elesha Storey, an Indianapolis native who has made it her life’s work to connect the spaces between faith, community, the arts, and more. Elesha shared her inspiring story of how she found her purpose and is now using her platform to help others do the same. She said, “My goal is to inspire, equip, and assist others to find their dash, to be dashing in their purpose.”

The episode also included a segment on sports, with Danny Bridges Sports Writer, Indianapolis Recorder discussing the Fever’s recent performance and the importance of playing a physical brand of basketball. He noted, “They don’t have an enforcer on their team, and that hurts them. They need someone who sets the tone and is physical under the glass.”

If you’re interested in hearing more of this thought-provoking conversation, we encourage you to listen to the full episode of Community Connection. With its unique blend of politics, sports, and inspiration, this episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to stay informed and engaged.