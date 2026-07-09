Darwin Hobbs Returns With First Album in 16 Years

Hobbs mentored worship teams to create songs churches can easily sing and embrace.

He sees his role as leading songs, not worship, to allow personal faith to guide congregations.

Hobbs encourages songwriters to create memorable, easy-to-sing music for consistent use in churches.

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

After more than 16 years without releasing a new album, gospel artist Darwin Hobbs is back with fresh music and a renewed purpose.

✕

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Hobbs introduced his latest single, “Be Glorified,” from his new album, Setlist Vol. 1: Live in Atlanta. While fans have continued hearing his voice over the years through ministry and collaborations, Hobbs said the time finally felt right to release a full project.

According to the veteran singer and worship leader, much of his focus in recent years has been on serving local churches by mentoring worship teams, choirs, and creative ministries. That experience inspired him to create songs that churches could immediately embrace.

“I needed a soundtrack to go alongside the work that I’m doing,” Hobbs explained. “I needed songs that could be sung without any real effort because they’re so easy and singable.”

Rather than filling the album with complicated arrangements, Hobbs intentionally chose songs that congregations could learn quickly and sing together. He believes that simplicity helps people focus less on learning lyrics and more on connecting with God.

That philosophy also shapes the way Hobbs views his role in church. While many people refer to him as a worship leader, he said he prefers to think of himself as someone who simply leads songs.

“I don’t lead worship,” he said. “I lead songs because worship is how you live.”

Hobbs explained that worship is rooted in a person’s personal relationship with Jesus, something no musician can lead on someone else’s behalf. Instead, he sees his responsibility as helping people engage through music while allowing their individual faith to guide their worship.

Love Praise Indy? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

He also shared concerns about what he called the “wall of sound” in many churches. According to Hobbs, congregations often struggle to participate because they are constantly trying to learn new songs with complex lyrics.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Instead, he encouraged songwriters to create music that is memorable, easy to sing, and introduced consistently until it becomes familiar within a church community. He recalled that he and fellow gospel artist Israel Houghton would often repeat new songs over several weeks so they became part of the congregation’s worship experience.

Related Article: Darwin Hobbs Drops New Single “Hallelujah to the King”

Related Article: The Heart of Worship: Darwin Hobbs on Music, Ministry, and Faith

Looking ahead, Hobbs also revealed plans to continue teaching through worship conferences and master classes aimed at developing church musicians and worship leaders.

Outside of music, Hobbs reminded listeners that while his ministry is serious, his personality is anything but. He joked that fans following him on social media should expect humor along with inspiration, saying they shouldn’t expect him to be serious all the time.

Setlist Vol. 1: Live in Atlanta and the single “Be Glorified” are available now on streaming platforms.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Darwin Hobbs Returns With First Album in 16 Years was originally published on getuperica.com