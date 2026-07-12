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Gospel Quartet THE BROWN BOYZ Return With Soulful Single

Gospel Quartet THE BROWN BOYZ Return With Soulful Single

THE BROWN BOYZ Return With Soulful Single "A PROMISE"

Published on July 12, 2026

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  • the contemporary ballad blends the group's signature quartet harmonies with smooth R&B-inspired horn arrangements reminiscent of the classic sound of Earth, Wind & Fire
  • "A Promise" declares the unchanging truth of God's Word
  • Listen to "A Promise" here.

Stellar Award-winning Gospel Quartet THE BROWN BOYZ

Return With Soulful Single “A PROMISE”

Featuring Michael J. Williams

A symbol with stylized music notes.

The Brown Boyz Release Inspiring New Single “A Promise” Featuring Michael J. Williams

Award-winning gospel quartet The Brown Boyz are launching a new season of music and ministry with the release of their inspiring new single, “A Promise,” featuring Michael J. Williams.

Released through Saintsville Records and produced by Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Award-winning producer Dana Sorey, the contemporary ballad blends the group’s signature quartet harmonies with smooth R&B-inspired horn arrangements reminiscent of the classic sound of Earth, Wind & Fire. The result is a powerful anthem that encourages believers to trust in God’s faithfulness through every season of life.

“A Promise” declares the unchanging truth of God’s Word, reminding listeners that every promise He has made will come to pass despite life’s challenges and uncertainties.

“When we wrote this song, I began to reminisce on how many times we promised God something, and we didn’t hold up our end of that promise,” says Curtis Brown. “But what I want our listeners to know is that every promise that God has made to us, it shall come to pass. Some may come sooner than others, but know God’s Word never returns void.”

He adds, “With all of the chaos going on in the world today, we, The Brown Boyz, are still standing on God’s promise, and we invite you to do the same.”

For more than 40 years, The Brown Boyz have shared messages of faith, hope, and perseverance through their music. Formed in 1982 in Freeport, New York, the group features brothers Dennis Brown, Curtis Brown, and Willie Brown Jr., along with their godbrother Joe Williams. Their distinguished career includes multiple Stellar Award nominations, more than one million streams for their 2017 The Reintroduction EP, and three Top 30 gospel radio singles. In 2022, they reached another milestone by earning the Stellar Award for Quartet of the Year.

With “A Promise,” The Brown Boyz continue to honor their rich legacy while embracing a fresh musical sound. The uplifting single serves as both a testimony and a timely reminder that God’s promises never fail, offering hope and encouragement to listeners everywhere.

Listen here to “A Promise” by The Brown Boyz

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