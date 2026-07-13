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Breaking News: South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly

Published on July 13, 2026

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US Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime Republican from South Carolina who served in the Senate for more than 23 years, has died “from a brief and sudden illness,” according to a spokesperson from his office

Graham was 71. 

He died shortly after returning from a visit to Ukraine.  Emergency responders were called to Graham’s DC address around 8:30 Saturday night for a report of someone suffering from chest pains. According to 9-1-1 radio traffic, paramedics reported that CPR was in progress. Graham’s X account said he died Saturday night.  A spokesperson for Graham did not disclose further details about the senator’s illness.

First elected to the US Senate in 2002, Graham was running for a fifth term in this fall’s midterm elections. For now,  South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster can appoint a temporary replacement and there will have to be a special primary election held on August 11 to pick his replacement.

Graham was a strong supporter of President Trump, especially on Trump’s actions in Ukraine.  The Senator made a name for himself as a foreign policy hawk who advocated for military intervention in Iran and Iraq.

Graham has been running radio ads for his re-election, in which he talks about his upbringing. He lost his parents early in life, and then, the ad says, helped to raise his younger sister.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.

Breaking News: South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly was originally published on wbt.com

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Breaking News: South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly

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