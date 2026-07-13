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Morgan County Tornado Siren Offline

The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency says someone stole the batteries from a siren along South Old State Road 67.

Published on July 13, 2026

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ACA P-15 Tornado Siren Mounted High On A Cellphone Pole
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MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A tornado siren is offline after its batteries were stolen.

The Morgan County Emergency Management Agency says someone stole the batteries from a siren along South Old State Road 67, knocking it offline late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The EMA is working with law enforcement to recover the batteries and has contacted vendors about getting the siren repaired

Until it is back online, officials are asking residents to use other severe weather alerts, including weather radios and phone apps.

The EMA has not said when the siren will be working again.

Morgan County Tornado Siren Offline was originally published on wibc.com

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