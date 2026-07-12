Knox and Pugh deliver heartfelt performances that remind listeners they are never alone, no matter what they face.

The achievement marks Knox's first Billboard No. 1 radio single

"Right There" is available now on all major digital streaming platforms.

LaShá Knox Claims The #1 Billboard and Mediabase

Gospel Radio Spot with “Right There” Featuring Earnest Pugh

LaShá Knox Celebrates First No. 1 Gospel Radio Hit with “Right There”

Gospel recording artist LaShá Knox is celebrating a major career milestone as her inspiring single “Right There,” featuring Earnest Pugh, climbs to No. 1 on both the Billboard and Mediabase Gospel Airplay charts (week of July 11).

The contemporary ballad, written and produced by Pastor John Elmore, is a moving declaration of God’s constant presence and unwavering faithfulness. Knox and Pugh deliver heartfelt performances that remind listeners they are never alone, no matter what they face.

“My prayer is that when people hear Right There, they’re reminded that God is always present, always faithful, and His promises never fail,” Knox says.

Pugh echoes that message, describing the song as one that “reminds us of the omnipresence of God who is by our side at all times.”

The achievement marks Knox’s first Billboard No. 1 radio single and continues the momentum from her acclaimed album, TESTIFY VOL. 1, a powerful collection that reflects her journey of resilience, redemption, and hope.

Upon learning the song had reached the top of the charts, Knox expressed heartfelt gratitude.

“When I found out my single Right There is the No. 1 Gospel song in the country, I was overwhelmed with gratitude. This moment is about so much more than a chart position—it’s a testimony of God’s faithfulness. Every prayer, every season of waiting, every sacrifice, and every moment of trusting God has led to this.”

She also thanked Blacksmoke Music Worldwide CEO Kerry Douglas, Pastor John W. Elmore, Lady Terrie Elmore, Gospel radio, her supporters, and everyone who has embraced the song, adding, “Above all, I give God all the glory.”

Knox first gained national attention with her debut Blacksmoke Music Worldwide single, “Surrounded (Fight My Battles),” featuring James Fortune, which earned her a 2025 Stellar Award nomination for Traditional Female Artist of the Year.

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“Right There” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms, and the official music video can be viewed on LaShá Knox’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the video for “Right There”