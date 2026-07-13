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Woman Injured in Shooting at Indianapolis Hotel

IMPD said the woman was shot at a Motel 6 on the south side of Indianapolis Saturday night.

Published on July 13, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting that injured a woman at a hotel on Indianapolis’ south side Saturday night is under investigation.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the Motel 6 in the 4300 block of Southport Crossings Way just after 9:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Arriving officers found a woman who had been shot. She was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators believe there was an altercation between the woman and a man in a hotel room that led to shots being fired.

No other information about the incident has been released by police.

Woman Injured in Shooting at Indianapolis Hotel was originally published on wibc.com

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