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Community Connection - July 17, 2026, Tina Cosby Live from IBE

Community Connection – July 17 2026 Tina Cosby Live from IBE Health Fair

As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Health Fair, it's clear that this event has become an integral part of the community's health and wellness land...

Published on July 17, 2026

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  • Health fair provides over $4,000 worth of free screenings to empower community health.
  • Event features appearances by experts like Beyoncé's father, a breast cancer survivor, to promote early intervention.
  • Health fair aims to make wellness fun and accessible, fostering community connection and awareness.

Community Connection – July 17, 2026, Tina Cosby Live from IBE Health Fair

Celebrating 40 Years of Health and Wellness at the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Health Fair

As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration HealthFare, it’s clear that this event has become an integral part of the community’s health and wellness landscape. With over four thousand dollars’ worth of free screenings, this event is a game-changer for those looking to take control of their health.

“I think people are just not looking into being able to find the actual place to be cared for,” says Tamra Franklin, Director of Community Engagement at Eskenazi Health. “They’re utilizing those health fairs just as a one-time opportunity to get a check, and then what happens when they have something that could potentially be chronic, they’re not looking into it, and then it turns into intervention versus prevention.”

The Health Fair offers a wide range of services, including blood pressure screenings, financial eligibility talks, and educational sessions on breast health and mobility. “If you don’t do anything else when you come in here or come through the get that blood pressure check,” emphasizes Franklin. “That’s right. If you don’t do anything else, get your blood pressure check, that’s so true.”

This year’s Health Fair also features a special appearance by Matthew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father and a breast cancer survivor. “He’s a breast cancer survivor, and he’s just that he is advocating for advocating for that,” says the host. “It goes, it circles right back from what you’re saying, early early intervention.”

In addition to the health screenings and educational sessions, the Health Fair also offers a fun and entertaining experience, with food demonstrations, line dancing, and more. “It’s all about making health fun and entertaining,” says the host. “We want people to come down, bring their friends and family, and just enjoy themselves while learning about their health.”

The Health Fair is not just about health and wellness; it’s also about community and connection. “I think just more just awareness, like I really want people to approach the health fare with wanting the knowledge to be able to better their health,” says Franklin. “I think that’s what’s important.”

As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, it’s clear that the Indiana Black Expo Summer Celebration Health Fair is more than just an event – it’s a movement towards a healthier, more connected community. So, mark your calendars and join us for this incredible celebration of health and wellness.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to take control of your health and wellness. Listen to the full episode to hear more about the Health Fair’s 40th anniversary and the amazing services and events they have in store.

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