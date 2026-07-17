Listen Live
Close
Trending
Come See Us! Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration 2026 Read Full Story →
Lifestyle

Keep Moving Forward: Embrace Change for Your Comeback

Keep Moving Forward: Embrace Change for Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley

Discover how to navigate unexpected life transitions, transform your habits, and unlock a better future by moving beyond your present circumstances.

Published on July 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Join Praise for Virtual Bible School 2026, June 14-July 19, with a 6-week experience of faith and growth.
Praise Indy Text Club

Keep Moving Forward: Change is the Pathway to Your Comeback

Have you ever faced a sudden life transition and felt like giving up? In his powerful Wake Up & Win segment on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Dr. Willie Jolley breaks down how to navigate these moments. True personal growth requires us to shift our mindsets when life brings unexpected circumstances.

The End is Not the End

When you face difficult seasons, it is easy to assume that you have failed. However, a popular piece of wisdom states that everything will eventually work out in the end. If your situation has not worked out yet, then it is simply not the end of your story.

You must keep pushing forward because better days are waiting down the road. A current situation might feel painful or unfair right now. Even so, superior opportunities exist just beyond your current sightline. Keep going because progress requires movement.

Better is Beyond the Present

“Better is beyond the present situation.”

Change will inevitably occur in your life whether you plan for it or not. Even if your ideal breakthrough does not manifest immediately, the journey remains entirely worth it.

You must commit to continuous learning, continuous personal development, and continuous adaptation. Do not let temporary setbacks paralyze your future potential. Your ultimate comeback is fully within reach if you refuse to stay stagnant.

Transform Daily Habits to Triumph

To experience a better reality tomorrow, you must actively change what you do today. Break away from the comfortable, repetitive routines that keep you stuck in place.

Keep Moving Forward: Embrace Change for Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Recent
6 Items
all news  |  Nick Cottongim

A Room Full of Purpose: Inside the 2026 Indiana Black Expo Corporate Luncheon

Lifestyle  |  Get Up!

Keep Moving Forward: Embrace Change for Your Comeback | Dr. Willie Jolley

New Logo - praise Indy - Indy's Inspiration station in Indianapolis
Home  |  Praise Indy Staff

Advertise With Praise Indy!

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Knozone Action Day in Indiana Called Friday Due to Canada Wildfires

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Philly's George Washington Slavery Exhibit Whitewashed By Trump Admin

21 Items
Food & Drink  |  T.E. Thomas

Oldest Fast Food Chains in America That We Still Love Today

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  Eric Garnes

Community Connection – 7 16 2026 Tina Cosby with Open Lines and Nataliya Kry-lova and Danny Bridges

14 Items
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

‘Sanford and Son’ And ‘227’ Star Hal Williams Dead at 91

25 Items
Entrepreneurship  |  T.E. Thomas

AI Tools That Can Help You Make Money In 2026

Politics  |  Zack Linly

Trump Expected To Discuss 2020 Election Fraud During Primetime Address, Republicans Prepare For Embarrassment

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close