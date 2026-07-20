Source: FOX 59

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. — A Chicago man is in jail after leading an Indiana State Trooper on a chase down the Indiana Toll Road Saturday evening.

Another trooper radioed Trooper John Levitz just after 6:30 p.m. to report a pickup truck going over 100 miles per hour. Levitz spotted the truck later. He turned on his emergency lights and siren, but police say 28-year-old Justyn Thomas kept driving aggressively and going through traffic. Thomas eventually pulled over.

As troopers arrested Thomas, they discovered a woman, an 8-year-old, and a 2-year-old inside the truck. Troopers released the woman and children at the scene.

Thomas now faces charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and neglect of a dependent.

Chase on Indiana Toll Road Sends Chicago Man to Jail was originally published on wibc.com