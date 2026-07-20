David Bratton Finds Hope Through New Single 'He'll Be There'

Bratton's prostate surgery strengthened his faith and perspective, inspiring the song 'He'll Be There'.

Bratton recruits students from churches, helping them access scholarship opportunities at Benedict College.

Bratton's music and educational efforts aim to encourage others and point them towards hope.

Source: DAVID BRATTON / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

For gospel artist and songwriter David Bratton, his latest single, “He’ll Be There,” is more than just another song. It’s a testimony born from one of the most challenging moments of his life.

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During a recent appearance on Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell, Bratton shared the personal story behind the uplifting track, which features gospel powerhouse Merette Brown-Clark.

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Bratton revealed that the song came together around the time he underwent prostate surgery, a life-changing experience that strengthened both his faith and his perspective.

“I wrote this song right around after I did prostate surgery,” he said, explaining that Brown-Clark immediately connected with the message when he invited her to collaborate.

Although he knew surgery was necessary, Bratton admitted he didn’t fully understand how serious the procedure was until his recovery began.

“I don’t think I even comprehended how serious this surgery was until after,” he recalled. “When I came out of surgery and there was a catheter, bleeding, and everything that comes with it, that’s when it became real.”

Despite the physical challenges, Bratton said he witnessed what he believes was God’s hand at work throughout the entire process.

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His recovery surprised even his doctors. Just three days after surgery, Bratton was back on the basketball court, carefully playing while still wearing a catheter concealed beneath his clothing.

The experience became even more remarkable when his surgeon shared unexpected news.

“The doctor said to me, ‘This is the most perfect surgery I have ever seen in my entire career,'” Bratton recalled. “I knew it was nothing but the grace of God.”

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That experience reinforced the message behind “He’ll Be There,” a reminder that God’s presence remains constant even during life’s most uncertain moments.

While many fans know Bratton as the songwriter behind worship favorites, including Hezekiah Walker’s “Every Praise,” music is only part of his ministry.

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He also serves as an educator at Benedict College, where he is passionate about helping students discover opportunities that can change the course of their lives.

Bratton said he actively recruits young people from churches across the country, encouraging families to pursue higher education through scholarship opportunities.

“I’ve been calling parents and pastors, saying, ‘We’ve got scholarship money. Send your kids. We want to get our kids in school,'” he shared.

Several students he recruited from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Georgia are now close to earning their college degrees, something Bratton says brings him tremendous joy.

He acknowledged that while some students immediately embrace the lessons they’re taught, others don’t fully appreciate them until years later.

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“Sometimes they come back and tell you, ‘Everything you said was right,'” Bratton said.

As “He’ll Be There” continues reaching listeners, Bratton hopes its message reminds people that faith can provide strength through every challenge. He also revealed that fans can expect a new house remix of the song from renowned DJ Spin, introducing the inspirational anthem to even more audiences.

Whether through music, education, or personal testimony, Bratton remains committed to encouraging others and pointing them toward hope, proving that some of life’s greatest trials can produce its most powerful messages.

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David Bratton Finds Hope Through New Single 'He'll Be There' was originally published on getuperica.com