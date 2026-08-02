The SNLG Song of the Night is a feature on the show of songs not on the Praise playlist yet.

Hezekiah Walker has blessed Gospel audiences for decades with hits kike Clean Inside, I'll Make It, Grateful & Better to name a few.

See one his first hits "I'll Make It"

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Hezekiah Walker is a GRAMMY Award-winning gospel artist, choir leader, songwriter, and producer whose music has inspired audiences around the world for more than three decades. Known for leading the Love Fellowship Crusade Choir, Walker has delivered timeless gospel anthems including “Every Praise,” “Souled Out,” and “I’ll Make It.” His powerful blend of worship, choir music, and contemporary gospel has earned multiple GRAMMY, Stellar, and Dove Awards, solidifying his place as one of gospel music’s most influential voices. In addition to his celebrated recording career, Walker serves as the pastor of Love Fellowship Tabernacle in Brooklyn, New York.

Here’s snippet of one of Hezekiah’s hits “Clean Inside” and video of “I’ll Make It”