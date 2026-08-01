2027 Class Announced by Sheila E & Others

the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027, recognizing 32 entertainment icons for their outstanding contributions to film, television, music, live performance, radio, and sports entertainment. Selected from hundreds of nominations, this year's honorees were approved by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee

See Sheila E's announcement here.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

Announced By Walk of Famers

MING-NA WEN AND SHEILA E.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Announces Class of 2027

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has unveiled the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027, recognizing 32 entertainment icons for their outstanding contributions to film, television, music, live performance, radio, and sports entertainment.

Selected from hundreds of nominations, this year’s honorees were approved by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee and the Hollywood Chamber’s Board of Directors before being announced during a live press conference on July 23.

Among the Recording category inductees are Karol G, David Guetta, Waylon Jennings (posthumously), The Ramones, Grandmaster Flash (Joseph Saddler), Marc Shaiman, Sia, Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park, and Lil Wayne.

Television honorees include David Alan Grier, Lisa Kudrow, Pedro Pascal, Keke Palmer, Raven-Symoné, Adam Scott, Jeff Probst, and Bill Lawrence. Motion picture stars Cheech & Chong, Idris Elba, Sam Elliott, Kate Hudson, Delroy Lindo, Sam Rockwell, Ted Sarandos, and sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning will also receive stars.

The Live Theatre/Live Performance category recognizes Jo Koy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Roberto Bolle, while NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is being honored in Sports Entertainment. Radio personality Lenard “Charlamagne tha God” McKelvey will receive this year’s Radio honor.

“The Walk of Fame Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Class of 2027 to one of the most enduring symbols of achievement in entertainment,” said Selection Committee Chairman Peter Roth. “These extraordinary individuals have made a lasting impact on audiences around the world through their talent, creativity, and dedication to their craft.”

Ceremony dates have not yet been announced. Honorees have up to two years to schedule their Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremonies.

Here’s Sheila E’s announcement for Live Performances for Class of 2027 Walk of Fame