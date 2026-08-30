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Patrick Lundy & Ministers of Music Have New Release

Patrick Lundy & Ministers of Music Have New Release

Hold On the latest by Patrick Lundy & M of M

Published on August 30, 2026
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  • Founded by Dr. Patrick Lundy in November 1994, the group has built a distinguished reputation through powerful performances and a commitment to Gospel music ministry.
  • Throughout their career, PLMOM has been featured at prestigious events and venues, including the White House, Kennedy Center Honors, and President Barack Obama’s Inaugural Celebration.
  • Listen to "Hold On' as well as a beloved song by them "Even Me"

Patrick Lundy & the Ministers of Music Have New Release “Hold On”

A well-dressed African American man in a blue suit standing in front of a green wooden lattice fence.

Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music

Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music (PLMOM) are a dynamic Gospel ensemble based in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, bringing together ministers of music, choir directors, vocalists, musicians, and music educators.

Founded by Dr. Patrick Lundy in November 1994, the group has built a distinguished reputation through powerful performances and a commitment to Gospel music ministry.

Throughout their career, PLMOM has been featured at prestigious events and venues, including the White House, Kennedy Center Honors, and President Barack Obama’s Inaugural Celebration.

For more than three decades, Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music have continued to inspire audiences with their energetic sound, powerful vocals, and hit after hit—remaining a respected force in Gospel music.

Listen to “Hold On”

Here’s another one from Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music “Even Me”

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