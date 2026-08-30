The Chicago native is among the most-streamed artists in SoundExchange’s more than 20-year history of administering digital performance royalties

His uplifting, genre-blending style—infused with elements of Gospel, jazz, and rap—has earned him fans around the world

Chance most recently released Star Line and embarked on the “And We Back Tour” in support of the project.

CHANCE THE RAPPER RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

Chance the Rapper Honored With SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award

Chance the Rapper has been honored with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award, recognizing his groundbreaking career, innovative sound, and years of gospel-influenced hip-hop.

The Chicago native is among the most-streamed artists in SoundExchange’s more than 20-year history of administering digital performance royalties. His uplifting, genre-blending style—infused with elements of Gospel, jazz, and rap—has earned him fans around the world and established him as one of hip-hop’s most influential independent artists.

“I’m deeply thankful to SoundExchange for this award,” Chance said. “I’m honored to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside so many legendary artists.”

A three-time Grammy Award winner, Chance first gained national attention through projects including Acid Rain and Coloring Book. His acclaimed Coloring Book earned him the 2017 Grammy for Best Rap Album and made history as the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy. His career has also included collaborations with artists such as Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, and Childish Gambino.

Chance most recently released Star Line and embarked on the “And We Back Tour” in support of the project.

He will also appear on SoundExchange’s RoyalTeas interview series, hosted by Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, where he will discuss music and the business behind the industry.

Chance’s SoundExchange Hall of Fame recognition celebrates an artist whose faith-inspired, soulful approach continues to shape the sound and culture of contemporary hip-hop.

Here’s one of his songs “Angels”