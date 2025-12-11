7 Bible Verses to Help You Reflect on Your Year

As the year comes to a close, many of us find ourselves looking back — thinking about the highs, the lows, the growth, and the lessons God has carried us through.

Reflection is a spiritual practice. It allows us to see God’s fingerprints on our journey and prepare our hearts for what’s ahead.

Here are 7 powerful Bible verses to guide your end-of-year reflections and help you step into the new year with clarity and gratitude.

1. Psalm 90:12 — Numbering Our Days with Wisdom “Teach us to number our days, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” This verse calls us to pause and pay attention. Reflection isn’t just about looking back — it’s about understanding how God is shaping us through each moment. 2. Lamentations 3:22–23 — New Mercies Every Morning “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed… His mercies never fail. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness.” Even if this year felt heavy, God’s mercy carried you through. His faithfulness didn’t run out — and it never will. 3. Philippians 1:6 — God Isn’t Finished with You “He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.” Whatever progress you made this year — big or small — God is still working. Your story is unfolding, and the best chapters are still being written. 4. Romans 8:28 — Purpose in Every Moment “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.” When you look back, you may see moments that didn’t make sense. This verse reminds us that nothing was wasted — God was weaving purpose through it all. 5. Isaiah 43:18–19 — Letting Go & Looking Ahead “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing!” Reflection doesn’t mean living in the past. God is always forward-moving, opening new doors and creating new opportunities. A new season is on the horizon. 6. Proverbs 3:5–6 — Trusting God’s Guidance “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths.” As you reflect, consider the moments when God guided you even when you didn’t realize it. Trusting Him opens the path to clarity and direction for the new year. 7. 2 Corinthians 5:17 — Becoming New “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.” End-of-year reflection is a reminder that transformation is possible. You don’t have to take your old patterns, old pain, or old fears into the next season. In Christ, you can begin again.